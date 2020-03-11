Probity Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $7.79 on Wednesday, reaching $98.55. 1,799,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,971 shares of company stock valued at $26,242,369 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

