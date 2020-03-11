Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 924,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 387,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Shares of F traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,086,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 299.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

