Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 796 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 131,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 24.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1,247.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 7.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 63.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $7.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. 1,590,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

