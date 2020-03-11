ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) received a C$1.10 target price from research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of PFM traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69. ProntoForms has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and a PE ratio of -42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.
ProntoForms Company Profile
