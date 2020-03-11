ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Given a C$1.10 Price Target at Pi Financial

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) received a C$1.10 target price from research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PFM traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69. ProntoForms has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 million and a PE ratio of -42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms Company Profile

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.