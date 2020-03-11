ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading Up 21.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) shot up 21.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.69, 20,588,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 5,704,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,824,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $4,859,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

