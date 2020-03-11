PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 717 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 717 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $91.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,891.82. 7,115,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,993.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.01 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

