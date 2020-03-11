PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 23,789 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after buying an additional 2,503,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,515,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,700 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $15,869,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

F traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 2,013,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,086,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.