PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $7.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. 693,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10. American Express has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.