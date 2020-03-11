PSI Advisors LLC Invests $182,000 in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Kroger by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.