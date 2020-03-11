PSI Advisors LLC Invests $271,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.07. The stock had a trading volume of 359,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.