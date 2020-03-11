PSI Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,027,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,107,000 after buying an additional 1,475,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,184,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,805,000 after acquiring an additional 76,197 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,815,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,785,000 after buying an additional 93,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:GSK traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 802,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,023. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

