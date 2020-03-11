PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.1% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $82,616,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,620. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

