PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded down $15.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.75. 676,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $222.84 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.65.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

