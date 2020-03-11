PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,100 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,582,000 after acquiring an additional 684,105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,058,000 after buying an additional 426,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,562,000 after buying an additional 228,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 1,487,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,671,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.