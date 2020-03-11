PSI Advisors LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,394,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.32. 1,626,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,753. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $115.71 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

