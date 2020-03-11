PSI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,429,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 8,817,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,474,375. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.