PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 613,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,022. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In related news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in PulteGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

