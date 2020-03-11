QUINADS (QUIN) Trading Down 59.3% Over Last Week

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. QUINADS has a total market cap of $24,641.07 and $37.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 59.3% lower against the US dollar. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00037836 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00399022 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001118 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011558 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012957 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001965 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

