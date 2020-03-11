Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 29,842 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 138.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.6% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of VXF traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.79. 2,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

