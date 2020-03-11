Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $21.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.50. 469,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,354. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $252.03 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Nomura lifted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

