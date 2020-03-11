Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 895,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. 4,404,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,142,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.