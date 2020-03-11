Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.0% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $14.10 on Wednesday, hitting $295.30. 225,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,824. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $227.06 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

