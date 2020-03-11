Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $9.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.20. The stock had a trading volume of 250,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.67. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.36.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.