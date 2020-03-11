Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.3% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 358,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 205,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,792,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

