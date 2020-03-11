Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,573,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,089. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.