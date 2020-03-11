Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Invests $281,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,744,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,775,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $16,311,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,795,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $4,992,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ BRMK traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 64,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

