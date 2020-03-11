Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $72.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,203.15. 1,772,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,437.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,323.48. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.