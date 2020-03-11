Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 506,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,842. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

