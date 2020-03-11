Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 139 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,177,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,816,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,959,000 after acquiring an additional 776,739 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 618.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 878,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,720,000 after acquiring an additional 755,933 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 352,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.24. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

