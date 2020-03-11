Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 161 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.06. 7,093,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,391,503. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $332.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

