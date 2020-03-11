Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 198 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.2% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,224,313,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.27.

V traded down $11.29 on Wednesday, reaching $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,797. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $148.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.72 and a 200-day moving average of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

