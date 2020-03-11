Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 264 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $9.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.47. 2,090,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,125. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $374.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.