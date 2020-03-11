Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 320 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.8% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 194,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 71,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 903,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $51.48. 24,950,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,716,104. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

