Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 78 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.08.

NYSE AMT traded down $12.02 on Wednesday, hitting $231.85. 221,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,396. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.64. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $182.05 and a 52-week high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.