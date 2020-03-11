Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Sells 861 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 710,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,033,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 426,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 192,282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

BAC stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 100,087,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,335,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

