Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Vice Chairman Acquires $820,246.80 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold bought 12,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Raymond James stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. 86,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,179. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

