Raymond James Trims Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $123.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.
Shares of FNV stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,552,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,097,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.