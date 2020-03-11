Raymond James Trims Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $123.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,854. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franco Nevada has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $122.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,552,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,097,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

