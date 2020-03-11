Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) Plans Not Available Dividend of $0.06

Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) declared a Not Available dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.10 million and a PE ratio of 13.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

