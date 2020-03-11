Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

QSR traded down C$5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$67.11. 738,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.37. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$66.89 and a 1-year high of C$105.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.87.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

