RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Susan S. Fleming Purchases 600 Shares

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 21,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,640. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $68.79 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 375,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,511 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

