Rotork’s (RTOXF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

RTOXF remained flat at $$3.23 during trading on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

