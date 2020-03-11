Rupaya Trading 80.4% Higher This Week (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Rupaya has a market cap of $41,202.11 and $77.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Graviex. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded up 80.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,295.57 or 2.12474084 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00021804 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,612,475 coins and its circulating supply is 52,190,627 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

