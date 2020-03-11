Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 16.4%

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) shot up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52, 4,183,353 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 3,166,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on SABR. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sabre from $27.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Sabre alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 4,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,077,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,373 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Sabre by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 41,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.