salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. salesforce.com posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.45.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,539 shares of company stock worth $78,925,687 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $9.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.41. The stock had a trading volume of 827,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,332. The firm has a market cap of $141.54 billion, a PE ratio of 759.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.12.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

