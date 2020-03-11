Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 230,789 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $58,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. 2,224,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,910,509. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.