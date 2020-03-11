Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in VF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in VF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,841,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in VF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. 427,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,240. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $60.87 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.