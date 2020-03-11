Saturna Capital CORP Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

ALLY traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. 502,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.