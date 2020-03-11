Saturna Capital CORP Increases Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,654 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 863,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

