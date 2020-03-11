Saturna Capital CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.21% of Microchip Technology worth $53,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,496,000.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 354,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.05 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.05.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

