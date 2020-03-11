Saturna Capital CORP Sells 1,400 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,556 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 1.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.25% of Xilinx worth $60,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Xilinx by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $47,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,048 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Xilinx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xilinx by 4,465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,891 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 197,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,513. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura lowered their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.21.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

